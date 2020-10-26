Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.52 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,379 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,187.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $3,210,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,919 shares of company stock worth $9,283,128 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $107.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $114.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.03, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.42 and its 200 day moving average is $97.48.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.18.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

