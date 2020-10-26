Bismuth Price Up 36.7% Over Last Week (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 26th. Bismuth has a market cap of $1.91 million and $8,345.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bismuth has traded 36.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000292 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000638 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . The official message board for Bismuth is bismuth.cz/forum

Bismuth Coin Trading

Bismuth can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

