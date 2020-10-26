BlackCoin Price Reaches $0.0523 on Exchanges (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0523 or 0.00000397 BTC on major exchanges. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $3.15 million and $38,807.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00016850 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000449 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,267,645 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

