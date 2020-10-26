BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 40.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $16.99 on Monday, hitting $620.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,528. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $666.64. The company has a market capitalization of $97.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $580.48 and a 200-day moving average of $548.67.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $661.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $635.42.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

