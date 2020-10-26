Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 10,544 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CII. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

CII traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.50. 14,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,419. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average of $14.83. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $17.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

