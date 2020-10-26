Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.47% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BJUL. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,956,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 159,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth about $883,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period.

Shares of BJUL stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.69. 35 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,301. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average of $27.28.

