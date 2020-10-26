Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 126 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 2.2% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000.

DIA stock traded down $6.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $276.45. 195,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,871,927. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.47 and its 200-day moving average is $262.79. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $182.10 and a 12 month high of $295.87.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

