Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 35,099 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 418,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,099 shares during the quarter. Royce Value Trust accounts for about 2.2% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Royce Value Trust worth $5,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Royce Value Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,654,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,009,000 after buying an additional 41,278 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Royce Value Trust by 19.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,133,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,749,000 after buying an additional 351,853 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the second quarter valued at about $17,721,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Royce Value Trust by 34.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,212,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after buying an additional 312,858 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Royce Value Trust by 48.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 410,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after buying an additional 133,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RVT traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.19. 5,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,423. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.43. Royce Value Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $15.34.

In other Royce Value Trust news, CEO Christopher D. Clark purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,841.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

