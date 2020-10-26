Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter worth $725,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter worth $539,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter worth $494,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.05. 8,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,292. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a 1-year low of $20.17 and a 1-year high of $27.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.