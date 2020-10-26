Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,420 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,497,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,868 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PAUG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.43. The company had a trading volume of 271 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,685. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.04. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.74.

