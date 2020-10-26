Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 424,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 330,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 70.3% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 14,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,457,000.

SCHV stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.82. The company had a trading volume of 8,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,718. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $61.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.18.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

