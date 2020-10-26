Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,290 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the period. The Swiss Helvetia Fund accounts for about 0.4% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of The Swiss Helvetia Fund worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 745,607 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 23,626 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 110,210 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 30,850 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 9.0% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 59,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 39.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,440 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital raised its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 0.8% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 340,003 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Get The Swiss Helvetia Fund alerts:

Shares of SWZ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,282. The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $8.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average of $7.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%.

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ).

Receive News & Ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.