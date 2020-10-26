Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $23.22 Million Stock Position in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 683,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,876 shares during the quarter. General American Investors accounts for approximately 9.5% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.77% of General American Investors worth $23,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GAM. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of General American Investors by 248.0% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 730,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,236,000 after purchasing an additional 520,450 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in General American Investors by 589.7% during the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 164,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after buying an additional 140,328 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in General American Investors by 387.8% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 55,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 43,856 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General American Investors by 8.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 469,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,923,000 after buying an additional 38,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in General American Investors during the second quarter valued at about $642,000. 22.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Spencer Davidson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $204,684.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

GAM stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.16. 560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,519. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.47. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $39.09.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

