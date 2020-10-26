Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $306,000 Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BOE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,227,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,047,000 after purchasing an additional 263,901 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $637,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 379,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 700,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 42,486 shares during the period.

Shares of BOE traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.57. 7,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,432. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

