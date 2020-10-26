Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $60,000 Stock Holdings in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BME. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 32.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after buying an additional 57,384 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 57,937 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 12,833 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.15. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,923. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.93. Blackrock Health Sciences Trust has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $44.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut Blackrock Health Sciences Trust to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

