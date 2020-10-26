Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $664,000 Stock Position in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Central Securities by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 24,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Central Securities by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Securities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Central Securities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CET traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $29.08. 1,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,858. Central Securities Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $34.10.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned self managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. Central Securities Corp. was founded on October 1, 1929 and is based in New York City.

