Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $891,000 Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 63,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after buying an additional 18,430 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobsen Capital Management grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 238,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after buying an additional 107,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 66,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.72. 30,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,073,931. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $28.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.09.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.