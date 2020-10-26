Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $947,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 25,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,116,000 after purchasing an additional 32,216 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $218.59. The company had a trading volume of 10,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,293. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $234.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.65.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

