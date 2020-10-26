Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $50,000 in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWL. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.

NYSEARCA:IWL traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.66. 306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,153. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $87.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.15.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

