Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $554,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.19% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 169.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 182,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after buying an additional 114,678 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter valued at about $743,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter valued at about $652,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000.

Shares of UOCT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,989. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $26.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.10.

