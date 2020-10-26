Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,733 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $3,186,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 1,250.3% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 177,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 164,218 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 13.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 656,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,253,000 after buying an additional 77,236 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 23.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 13,375 shares in the last quarter.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE LGI traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.40. 5,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,669. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.