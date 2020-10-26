Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,124 shares during the quarter. Royce Micro Capital Trust comprises approximately 0.6% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royce Micro Capital Trust were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Royce Micro Capital Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Royce Micro Capital Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Royce Micro Capital Trust during the second quarter valued at $226,000. 27.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Clark purchased 10,000 shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,275.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Portfolio Manager Charles M. Royce sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total transaction of $394,000.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 1,366,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,764,269.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,680. 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RMT traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $8.15. 10,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,664. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.33. Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $8.96.

About Royce Micro Capital Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

