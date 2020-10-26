Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,966,000 after acquiring an additional 264,379 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,981,000. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 2,471.1% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 83,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,648,000 after acquiring an additional 80,359 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 629,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,544,000 after acquiring an additional 72,564 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 393.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 80,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,794,000 after acquiring an additional 64,139 shares during the period.

SOXX traded down $7.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $312.78. 8,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,818. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $306.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.60. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.79 and a fifty-two week high of $332.26.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

