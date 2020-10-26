Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 104 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $7.30 on Monday, hitting $339.66. The stock had a trading volume of 89,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,800,236. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $339.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

