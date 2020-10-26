Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,619 Shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GGZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,256 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 116,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 12.6% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Matisse Capital lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 253,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 48,133 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust alerts:

Shares of GGZ stock remained flat at $$10.46 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,549. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $12.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.27.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.