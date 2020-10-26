Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,497 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 4.6% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $11,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 886,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 43,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 368,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,348,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 65,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,316. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.67 and its 200-day moving average is $75.18. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $85.24.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

