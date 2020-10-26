Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 65,124 Shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 65,124 shares during the quarter. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund comprises 0.9% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.75% of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the third quarter worth $96,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 560.4% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 146,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 124,240 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,039,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 125,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

ASG traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,303. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.53.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

