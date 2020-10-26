Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:PJUL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 15.19% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,415,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 236,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 41,334 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF by 289.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

NYSEARCA:PJUL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.04. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,217. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.88. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $28.24.

