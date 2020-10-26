Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 190.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 87 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 300.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

MDY stock traded down $8.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $358.97. 45,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,855. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $384.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.82.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

