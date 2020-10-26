Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,778 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royce Global Value Trust were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the second quarter worth $125,000. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 72.4% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 13,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Charles M. Royce bought 499,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $7,130,732.28. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,217.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RGT traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $13.18. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,613. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $13.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.62.

About Royce Global Value Trust

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

