Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
BCRHF stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.58. Blue Capital Reinsurance has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $7.47.
Blue Capital Reinsurance Company Profile
Featured Story: Management Fee
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Capital Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Capital Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.