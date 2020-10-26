Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Hits New 1-Year High at $105.60

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $105.60 and last traded at $104.60, with a volume of 1881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BPMC shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine cut Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.62.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.40. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.87.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $8.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 70.39% and a negative net margin of 525.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 500 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $1,349,800.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,291.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,435 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,079. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 7.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,655,000 after purchasing an additional 27,647 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 620.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.