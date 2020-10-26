BMO Capital Markets Boosts Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target to $4.00

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

CJREF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Corus Entertainment from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Corus Entertainment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Corus Entertainment from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJREF opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.20. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $580.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 40.05%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

