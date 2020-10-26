BMO Capital Markets Increases TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Price Target to $75.00

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its target price boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 50.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TFII. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TFI International from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on TFI International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFII traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,203. TFI International has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $50.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.47 and its 200-day moving average is $36.83.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $803.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.00 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TFI International stock. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 524,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,777 shares during the quarter. TFI International comprises approximately 2.8% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.56% of TFI International worth $21,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

