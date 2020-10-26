BMO Capital Markets Lowers Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Price Target to $6.50

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $7.50 to $6.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CGIFF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.50 to $6.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.55.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

OTCMKTS CGIFF opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $8.72.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products and Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.