BoatPilot Token (NAVY) One Day Volume Tops $3,041.00

BoatPilot Token (CURRENCY:NAVY) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. One BoatPilot Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Mercatox and DDEX. During the last week, BoatPilot Token has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. BoatPilot Token has a total market cap of $117,536.89 and $3,041.00 worth of BoatPilot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BoatPilot Token Token Profile

BoatPilot Token’s total supply is 161,513,804 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,863,346 tokens. BoatPilot Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boatpilot . BoatPilot Token’s official Twitter account is @boatpilot_io . BoatPilot Token’s official website is boatpilot.io . The Reddit community for BoatPilot Token is /r/BoatPilot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BoatPilot Token

BoatPilot Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoatPilot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoatPilot Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoatPilot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

