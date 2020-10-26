BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded BOK Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BOK Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.00.

BOK Financial stock opened at $62.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.63. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $34.57 and a 12 month high of $88.28.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.63. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in BOK Financial by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in BOK Financial by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in BOK Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 18,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in BOK Financial by 19,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

