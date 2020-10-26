BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Raised to $52.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays cut BorgWarner from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.53.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $39.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.75 and its 200-day moving average is $35.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.73.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.33. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Craig Aaron sold 4,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $194,995.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,913.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $2,685,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,811.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,572 shares of company stock worth $3,003,716. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in BorgWarner by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 28,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in BorgWarner by 243.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 17,281 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in BorgWarner by 7.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 274,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after buying an additional 20,031 shares during the period. AXA grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 233.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 293,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 205,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

