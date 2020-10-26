Boston Properties (BXP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Boston Properties to post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $654.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.59 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Boston Properties to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BXP opened at $77.67 on Monday. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $71.57 and a 12-month high of $147.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.92%.

BXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler lowered Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.47.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

