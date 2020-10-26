Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Stock Position Decreased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 943,480 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 3.09% of Brinker International worth $59,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 179.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,160 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,651,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,367,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,821,000 after buying an additional 795,814 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,361,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,357,000 after buying an additional 33,366 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 344.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,764,000 after buying an additional 509,006 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. OTR Global raised Brinker International to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Brinker International from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BofA Securities raised Brinker International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.77.

Shares of Brinker International stock traded down $1.39 on Monday, hitting $43.36. The company had a trading volume of 25,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,358. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.34. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 61.30, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.54. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $50.43.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $563.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.03 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 46,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $2,223,447.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,748 shares in the company, valued at $15,130,967.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $49,621.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,260 shares in the company, valued at $643,268.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,766 shares of company stock worth $3,765,469 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

