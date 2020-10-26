Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brookfield Property Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.45.

Brookfield Property Partners stock opened at $14.45 on Thursday. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -49.83 and a beta of 1.60.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 6.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 19.4% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 10.6% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 31,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 26.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 22,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

