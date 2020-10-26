BTIG Research Raises Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target to $540.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $475.00 to $540.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $468.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $432.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $481.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $472.40.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $480.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $439.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.86. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total value of $8,180,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,446 shares in the company, valued at $106,527,622.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,137 shares of company stock valued at $35,176,956 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.1% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

