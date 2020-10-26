Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,867,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.60% of Builders FirstSource worth $60,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 78,703 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 447,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 82,092 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 923,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,292,000 after buying an additional 317,652 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 2.53. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $34.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 2.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $278,522.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,048.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $873,822.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

