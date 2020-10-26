Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

BFST has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered Business First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Business First Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of BFST opened at $17.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $354.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.86. Business First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $26.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.01%. Research analysts predict that Business First Bancshares will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, November 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

In related news, Director Rick D. Day purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $41,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,194.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Jr. Greer acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,121 shares of company stock valued at $114,608 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFST. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Business First Bancshares by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 14,805 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $504,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 308.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 44,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 33,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

