CACHE Gold (CGT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $142,546.00

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. Over the last week, CACHE Gold has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. CACHE Gold has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $142,546.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CACHE Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $61.25 or 0.00472389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CACHE Gold alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00033972 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006330 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007712 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $578.14 or 0.04458667 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00280003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00029912 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold (CRYPTO:CGT) is a token. It launched on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 44,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,708 tokens. CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CACHE Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CACHE Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.