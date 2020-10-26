Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Director Acquires $48,440.00 in Stock

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Director Joseph W. Evans purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 404,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,895,213.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $12.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.21. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $18.24.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 11.63%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 94.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 564.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 88.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CADE. Truist upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

