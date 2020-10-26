Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Director Acquires $48,440.00 in Stock

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Director Joseph W. Evans purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 404,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,895,213.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $12.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.21. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $18.24.
Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 94.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 564.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 88.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CADE. Truist upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.
About Cadence Bancorporation
Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.
