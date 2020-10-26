Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) versus AirTrona International (NYSE:ARTR) Critical Comparison

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) and AirTrona International (OTCMKTS:ARTR) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cameco and AirTrona International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cameco $1.40 billion 2.75 $55.77 million $0.08 121.75 AirTrona International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cameco has higher revenue and earnings than AirTrona International.

Profitability

This table compares Cameco and AirTrona International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cameco 2.26% 1.21% 0.80% AirTrona International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cameco and AirTrona International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cameco 0 1 5 0 2.83 AirTrona International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cameco currently has a consensus target price of $14.10, suggesting a potential upside of 44.76%. Given Cameco’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cameco is more favorable than AirTrona International.

Risk & Volatility

Cameco has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AirTrona International has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.1% of Cameco shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cameco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cameco beats AirTrona International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services. This segment also produces fuel bundles and reactor components for CANDU reactors. The company sells its uranium and fuel services to nuclear utilities in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Cameco Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

AirTrona International Company Profile

AirTrona International Inc. provides various commercial and industrial Ozone generators for a range of commercial, industrial, and residential applications. Its products include ozone sanitization and ozone laundry systems. The company is based in Stoney Creek, Canada.

