Canaccord Genuity Raises WELL Health Technologies (CVE:WELL) Price Target to C$8.50

WELL Health Technologies (CVE:WELL) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$7.00 to C$9.35 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

CVE:WELL opened at C$1.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.24. The firm has a market cap of $199.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.93. WELL Health Technologies has a 1-year low of C$0.39 and a 1-year high of C$1.94.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company was formerly known as Wellness Lifestyles Inc and changed its name to WELL Health Technologies Corp. in July 2018. WELL Health Technologies Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

