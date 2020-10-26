Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) (TSE:CFP) Price Target Raised to C$26.50

Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) (TSE:CFP) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$23.50 to C$26.50 in a report released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Co. (CFP.TO)’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$19.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

TSE:CFP opened at C$16.30 on Friday. Canfor Co. has a one year low of C$6.11 and a one year high of C$19.06. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.91, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) (TSE:CFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.70. The company had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canfor Co. will post 1.6100001 earnings per share for the current year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

