Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) PT Raised to $22.00

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 77.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CFPZF. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 target price on shares of Canfor in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canfor from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canfor from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canfor from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Canfor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Shares of CFPZF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,147. Canfor has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $14.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

